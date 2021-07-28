Loki (LOKI) Hits Market Cap of $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,600.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,281.74 or 0.05761844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $503.75 or 0.01272058 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.95 or 0.00345830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00123254 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.09 or 0.00570930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.81 or 0.00337898 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00259598 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

