Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LZAGY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

OTCMKTS:LZAGY traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $74.86. 80,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,043. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.11. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $77.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

