Lundin Gold Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$177.28 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LUG. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.47.

LUG stock opened at C$10.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.39. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$9.11 and a twelve month high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

