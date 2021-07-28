Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTMNF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of FTMNF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,966. Lundin Gold has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $11.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

