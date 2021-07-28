Lunyr Price Up 15.6% Over Last Week (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Lunyr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $384,832.07 and $1,779.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lunyr has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00049537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.09 or 0.00763439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

