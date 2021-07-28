Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%.

Luther Burbank stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. 35,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.80. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Luther Burbank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Luther Burbank news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

