LYNC Network Hits One Day Volume of $91.00 (LYNC)

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. LYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $461,774.63 and approximately $91.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LYNC Network has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00036493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00105152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00125553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,714.42 or 0.99621682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.99 or 0.00790137 BTC.

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 975,327 coins. LYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/@lyncnetwork . The official website for LYNC Network is lync.network . LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LYNC Network directly using US dollars.

