MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.27.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. On average, analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares in the company, valued at $125,244,578.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 391.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 87,893 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 24.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 41.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 552,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 162,612 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

