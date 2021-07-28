Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to report sales of $131.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.70 million and the lowest is $129.50 million. Magnachip Semiconductor reported sales of $118.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year sales of $538.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.10 million to $546.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $586.60 million, with estimates ranging from $566.10 million to $607.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE MX traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 321,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,081. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,460,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,594,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,604,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after buying an additional 1,008,606 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,539,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,501,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,377,000 after acquiring an additional 95,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

