Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 562.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million.

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 328,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 169,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 56,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,198. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

