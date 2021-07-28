Man Group plc Acquires 26,973 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Man Group plc increased its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

GFL stock opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.32.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.25 million. Analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

