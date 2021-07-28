Man Group plc Cuts Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,670 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Black Knight by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,656,000 after purchasing an additional 228,397 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Black Knight by 3.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,608,000 after purchasing an additional 177,275 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 39.7% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,156,000 after acquiring an additional 726,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 4.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,101,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,488,000 after acquiring an additional 92,252 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BKI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.