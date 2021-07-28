Man Group plc Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.39% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 43.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 308.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 300.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 57.5% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

Brookfield Property REIT stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.24 million, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.