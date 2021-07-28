Man Group plc Invests $2.65 Million in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 56,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,945 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,131,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.98. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. Cambium Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

