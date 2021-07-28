Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:EMG opened at GBX 196.75 ($2.57) on Wednesday. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 199.60 ($2.61). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 533.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.92 ($2.27).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

