Man Group plc Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after purchasing an additional 58,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $811,698,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $659,171,000 after purchasing an additional 132,119 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $602,602,000 after purchasing an additional 38,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,152,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $524,353,000 after purchasing an additional 76,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $268.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.21. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $269.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. boosted their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

