Man Group plc Purchases 51,432 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 177.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,432 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 97.8% in the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $526,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 909,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,208,000 after acquiring an additional 208,251 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 83.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 148,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 67,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,535 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group stock opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.05.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.