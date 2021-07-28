Man Group plc Trims Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,173 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $288.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.10.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.88.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

