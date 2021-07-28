Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) PT Raised to $172.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist from $165.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

MANH stock opened at $145.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.78 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $81,371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,064,000 after acquiring an additional 618,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,012,000 after acquiring an additional 231,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after acquiring an additional 189,246 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 186,781 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

