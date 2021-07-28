Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $54.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

