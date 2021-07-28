Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.47. The stock had a trading volume of 67,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,118. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.13, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

