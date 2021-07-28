Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89.
About Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
Featured Story: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.