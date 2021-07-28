Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

