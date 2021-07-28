Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.