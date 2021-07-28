Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

MMLP opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $102.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.