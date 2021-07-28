Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.850-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Masimo also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.85 from $3.83 EPS.

Masimo stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,984. Masimo has a 52-week low of $203.81 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.76.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

