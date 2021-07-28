Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.850-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Masimo also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.85 from $3.83 EPS.
Masimo stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,984. Masimo has a 52-week low of $203.81 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.76.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
