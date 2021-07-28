Mastercard (MA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mastercard to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $390.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.86. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $30,822,372.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,665,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,020,945,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,530 shares of company stock valued at $156,202,987. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mastercard stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

