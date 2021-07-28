Matthews International (MATW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. On average, analysts expect Matthews International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

