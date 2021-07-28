Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $57,000 Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 158,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $67,572,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Polaris by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 486,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,915,000 after purchasing an additional 145,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Polaris by 2,858.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after purchasing an additional 424,227 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

NYSE PII opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.56. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

PII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.