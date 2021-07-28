Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $30,000 Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 255.9% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 24.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 281,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $111.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.25. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.