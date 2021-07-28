Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 113,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of VRNT opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.68. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

