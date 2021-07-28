Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Issues Earnings Results

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.52. The stock had a trading volume of 66,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,971. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $105.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,600 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

