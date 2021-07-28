MBL Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 87.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 17,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAL. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.69. The stock had a trading volume of 329,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,573,235. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.61.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($9.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.61 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

