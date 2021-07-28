MBL Wealth LLC Has $458,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Broadcom by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after buying an additional 374,843 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total value of $234,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,590 shares of company stock valued at $713,926 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $477.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,815. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

