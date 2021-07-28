MBL Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MBL Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 27.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of MBL Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

QUAL traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,052 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.82.

