MBL Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,580. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.32 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

