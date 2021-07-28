MBL Wealth LLC Purchases 965 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IFRA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 414,588 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.