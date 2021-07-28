MBL Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,345,618,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,825,000 after acquiring an additional 571,710 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,450,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,949,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,067 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.78. The stock had a trading volume of 173,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,614,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.16.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

