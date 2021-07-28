McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of McPhy Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS MPHYF remained flat at $$20.04 on Wednesday. McPhy Energy has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

McPhy Energy SA develops and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, zero emission mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets worldwide. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers, including small, medium, and large hydrogen production units; and hydrogen storage solutions.

