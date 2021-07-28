Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mears Group plc (LON:MER)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.55). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 188.50 ($2.46), with a volume of 47,168 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on MER. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £201.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 188.39.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

