Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.61

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and traded as high as $8.50. Mechanical Technology shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 511,601 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mechanical Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter. Mechanical Technology had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 13.75%.

About Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY)

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets vibration measurement and balancing systems, precision linear displacement solutions, and wafer inspection tools worldwide. It offers electronic gauging instruments for position, displacement, and vibration applications in the industrial manufacturing markets, as well as the research, design, and process development market.

