Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 72,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,638,360 shares.The stock last traded at $33.99 and had previously closed at $33.35.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLA. BTIG Research downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. lowered their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Borge Hald sold 8,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $281,786.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $75,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,380.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,370,778. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallia by 5,268.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Medallia by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

