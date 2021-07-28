MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 18.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 24.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 66.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -236.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.24.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. On average, analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

In related news, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $272,263.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Mikalis sold 12,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $529,367.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,527.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,714 shares of company stock worth $8,800,218 in the last ninety days.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

