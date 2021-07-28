Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stake Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Medifast worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Medifast by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Medifast by 1,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Medifast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MED. DA Davidson raised their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $274.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.18. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.59 and a 52 week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 62.14%.

In other Medifast news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $154,518.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $2,320,957.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,481 shares of company stock worth $6,373,977. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

