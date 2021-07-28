Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.75

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 120543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.10 to $16.90 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.41.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.96% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The company had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after buying an additional 75,377 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 494,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 993.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 80,237 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 57,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

