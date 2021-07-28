Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for East Boston Savings Bank. The Bank provides financial services to individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits; interest-bearing demand accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. The company also offers loan products consisting of commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family residential loans, multi-family real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans. Meridian Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc., is based in Peabody, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Meridian Bancorp stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,727. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $993.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Meridian Bancorp has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $22.97.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBSB. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

