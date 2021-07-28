Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Merit Medical Systems to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.840-1.980 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.84-1.98 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.06 million. On average, analysts expect Merit Medical Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.14. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 921.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,580.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

