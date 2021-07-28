Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.63

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.63 and last traded at $65.63, with a volume of 1498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.53.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 921.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,580.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

