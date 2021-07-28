Meritor (MTOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Meritor to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Meritor has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.150-2.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.15 to $2.30 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Meritor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.21. Meritor has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTOR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

