Meritor (MTOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Meritor has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.150-2.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.15 to $2.30 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Meritor’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Meritor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21. Meritor has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $33.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

