Meritor (MTOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Meritor has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.150-2.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.15 to $2.30 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Meritor’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Meritor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of MTOR stock opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21. Meritor has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $33.56.
Meritor Company Profile
Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.
