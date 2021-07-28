Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) shares fell 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $16.88. 1,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 207,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRUS. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

The firm has a market cap of $632.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter worth about $3,655,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter worth about $4,178,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Merus by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 468.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 114,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merus by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 233,418 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

